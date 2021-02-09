Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 329 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $167.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,785. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.