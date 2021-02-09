Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 445 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Eaton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,012,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.