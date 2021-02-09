TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

