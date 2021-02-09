TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.93. 348,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

