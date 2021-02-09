TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Middlesex Water makes up 3.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Middlesex Water worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 33.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,497. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

