Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $175.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,282 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,617. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

