U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $245.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of USWS stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

