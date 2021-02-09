UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.43-0.45 for the period. UDR also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.86.

UDR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

