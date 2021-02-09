UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.93 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. UGAS has a market cap of $3.71 million and $10.93 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.60 or 0.01077026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.86 or 0.05574913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00032047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041649 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars.

