Ultrack Systems (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Trading Up 55.1%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB)’s stock price was up 55.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 13,028,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,674,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJLB)

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

