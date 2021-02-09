Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.29

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 260630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

