Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $33.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,068 shares of company stock worth $2,921,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

