USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. FMR LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 5.4% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in USA Truck during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

