USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of USNA traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 113,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

