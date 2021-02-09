USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Repurchase $150.00 million in Outstanding Stock

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of USNA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

