USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,229.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $649,100.30 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,347.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01125946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.98 or 0.00498369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00036139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008780 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002384 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

