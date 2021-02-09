Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

