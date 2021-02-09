Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of VLO opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,158.95, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

