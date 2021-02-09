Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

