Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $143.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

