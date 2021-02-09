Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 462.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $179.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

