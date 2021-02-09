Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $908,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

