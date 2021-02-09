Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Increased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 359.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.5% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $894,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

