Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 257,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 93,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

