Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 166,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000.

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$82.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,428. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

