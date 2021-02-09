Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $297.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $298.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

