Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $359.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

