Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VAR. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.60. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.