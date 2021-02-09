Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.