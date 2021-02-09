Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

VRNS stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $194.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after acquiring an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $18,225,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

