Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

VRNS opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

