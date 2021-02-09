Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRNS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.94. 30,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,743. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 172.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Varonis Systems by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 3,198.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

