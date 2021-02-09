Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Trading Down 6.1%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 2,003,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 676,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

VBLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

