VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Quiet Period Will End on February 16th

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 16th. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.