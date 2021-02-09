Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.53

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 52600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

VEGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.