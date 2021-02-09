Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.