Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32.

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $297.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 160,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.