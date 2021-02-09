Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,851,457.20 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $3,851,457.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

