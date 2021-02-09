Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 103,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 34,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.