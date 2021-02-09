VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

In related news, insider Robert Luciano bought 143,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$301,315.95 ($215,225.68).

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

