Viacoin Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and $902,322.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.00408101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,318 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.