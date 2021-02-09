Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 544,311 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Columbia Sportswear worth $50,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,797 shares of company stock worth $21,433,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

COLM opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

