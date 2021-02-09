Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.76 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Ameris Bancorp worth $43,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

