Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.61 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $49,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

