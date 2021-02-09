Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 358,269 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $45,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $7,952,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 124,626 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.