Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,755 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWPH. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,436,784 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $217.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.42 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

