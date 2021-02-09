Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 387,318 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 387,318 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

KEYS stock opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

