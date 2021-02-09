Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 697,867 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 697,867 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $42,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE STM opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.