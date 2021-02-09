Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIE. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIE opened at $52.89 on Monday. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viela Bio will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viela Bio by 85.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,377,000 after purchasing an additional 520,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viela Bio by 249.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

