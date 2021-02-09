Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has a consensus rating of Buy.

VCISY opened at $26.19 on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

